06:26 GMT +311 May 2018
    Republican presidential candidate, businessman Donald Trump speaks during the CNN Republican presidential debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2015, in Simi Valley, Calif

    'Fair Deal': Trump Hopes to Negotiate Access to Iranian Military Bases

    US
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump told a crowd at a political rally in the US state of Indiana that he wants to strike a better deal with Tehran that includes access to Iran's military bases for inspection purposes.

    "I hope to be able to make a deal with them — a good deal, a fair deal, a good deal for them, better for them. But we cannot allow them to have nuclear weapons," Trump said on Thursday. "We must be able to go to a site and check that site. We have to be able to go into their military bases to see whether or not they are cheating."

    The president also repeated his criticism of the current deal, which was negotiated by the Obama administration in 2015, calling it "one of the most embarrassing agreements the United States has entered into."

    U.S. President Donald Trump signs a proclamation declaring his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 8, 2018
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    Iran Deal: 'Trump’s Decision To Pull Out Isolates US Rather Than Iran' - Prof.
    Trump earlier this week announced the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The president also vowed to re-impose the highest level of economic sanctions against Iran in response to Tehran's development of its nuclear program.

    On Thursday, the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned nine Iranian individuals and entities including those with links to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

