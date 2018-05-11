DoJ: Guatemalan Drug Kingpin Sentenced to Life for Cocaine Trafficking

"A Guatemalan national [Lorenzana-Cordon] was sentenced to life in prison following a March 2016 trial that resulted in a conviction for his participation in an international drug trafficking conspiracy," the release said on Thursday. "He was responsible for the distribution of multi-ton quantities of cocaine for illegal importation into the United States."
The Justice Department said that between 1996 and 2009, the defendant and his co-conspirators imported tons worth of product from Colombia into Mexico and then ultimately into the United States.
In February, the defendant’s brother, Eliu Lorenzana-Cordon, was also sentenced to life in prison for his role in the conspiracy.
