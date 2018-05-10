Another Violent Waffle House Arrest: US Cop Filmed Choking Black Patron (VIDEO)

Video shared this week on Facebook has once again highlighted the need for police reform after a North Carolina cop with the Warsaw Police Department was caught on camera choking and slamming a black man to the ground outside a Waffle House restaurant.

The video, which was filmed by a bystander outside of the restaurant, captures the moment an unidentified officer slams 22-year-old Anthony Wall against the establishment's window before placing his hands around Wall's neck. The altercation, which has triggered an investigation by the department, took place Saturday, May 5.

"Get your hands off of me," Wall is heard screaming as the officer, with his hand still around Wall's neck, proceeds to slam him onto the ground. "Get your hands off of me! Get your hands off of me! Get your supervisor out here! Get your hands off of me!"

While Wall is screaming at the officer, the bystander filming the altercation is heard repeatedly saying that the officer is "not supposed to be doing that."

"He's not supposed to be putting his hands on him," the bystander tells another person nearby.

A second video of the incident shows Wall later being escorted away by the officer and another official who arrived on the scene.

Both videos were shared by Wall on his Facebook page on Tuesday. He was eventually charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Speaking to ABC 11, Wall explained that he was at the restaurant to get some food after taking his 16-year-old sister to prom. After getting into an argument with staff members at the diner, police were called in to address the issue.

Though Wall said he takes full responsibility for his behavior with the Waffle House employees, Wall told the outlet that actions taken by the officer were not justified.

"I was pretty much trying to scream for air and trying to breathe because he was holding my throat and that's when I got aggressive with him because you are choking me," said Wall. "Your hands should have never been around my neck like that if my hands were in the air."

Warsaw Police Chief Eric Southerland responded to the incident on Wednesday, telling The News & Observer that the department and District Attorney Ernie Lee have launched an investigation into the incident.

"We are aware of the video and currently working on an investigation, following up based on the video posted, doing interviews, gathering video evidence," Southerland told the publication, noting that additional information would be released after the investigation wraps up.

Wall told ABC 11 that he chose to share the footage in order to raise awareness.

Though Waffle House has stated that they're aware of the issue and that they're working with police on the matter, netizens have responded by calling on one another to stop eating at the restaurant.

— Shaun King (@ShaunKing) May 10, 2018

​Wall's violent treatment comes weeks after 25-year-old Chikesia Clemons was arrested at a Waffle House in Saraland, Alabama in late April. Footage recorded by Clemons' friend shows several officers wrestling the restaurant-goer to the ground, exposing her breasts.