Register
00:14 GMT +311 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Video footage shared on Facebook shows 22-year-old Anthony Wall being slammed and choked by a North Carolina officer

    Another Violent Waffle House Arrest: US Cop Filmed Choking Black Patron (VIDEO)

    © Screenshot/Anthony Wall
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Video shared this week on Facebook has once again highlighted the need for police reform after a North Carolina cop with the Warsaw Police Department was caught on camera choking and slamming a black man to the ground outside a Waffle House restaurant.

    The video, which was filmed by a bystander outside of the restaurant, captures the moment an unidentified officer slams 22-year-old Anthony Wall against the establishment's window before placing his hands around Wall's neck. The altercation, which has triggered an investigation by the department, took place Saturday, May 5.

    "Get your hands off of me," Wall is heard screaming as the officer, with his hand still around Wall's neck, proceeds to slam him onto the ground. "Get your hands off of me! Get your hands off of me! Get your supervisor out here! Get your hands off of me!"

    While Wall is screaming at the officer, the bystander filming the altercation is heard repeatedly saying that the officer is "not supposed to be doing that."

    "He's not supposed to be putting his hands on him," the bystander tells another person nearby.

    A second video of the incident shows Wall later being escorted away by the officer and another official who arrived on the scene.

    Both videos were shared by Wall on his Facebook page on Tuesday. He was eventually charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

    Speaking to ABC 11, Wall explained that he was at the restaurant to get some food after taking his 16-year-old sister to prom. After getting into an argument with staff members at the diner, police were called in to address the issue.

    Though Wall said he takes full responsibility for his behavior with the Waffle House employees, Wall told the outlet that actions taken by the officer were not justified.

    Canadian woman filmed going on racist rant at a Denny's restaurant in Alberta, Canada
    © Screenshot/Monir Omerzai
    ‘Go Back to Your F*cking Country': Canadian Woman Goes on Racist Rant in Restaurant (VIDEO)

    "I was pretty much trying to scream for air and trying to breathe because he was holding my throat and that's when I got aggressive with him because you are choking me," said Wall. "Your hands should have never been around my neck like that if my hands were in the air."

    Warsaw Police Chief Eric Southerland responded to the incident on Wednesday, telling The News & Observer that the department and District Attorney Ernie Lee have launched an investigation into the incident.

    "We are aware of the video and currently working on an investigation, following up based on the video posted, doing interviews, gathering video evidence," Southerland told the publication, noting that additional information would be released after the investigation wraps up.

    Wall told ABC 11 that he chose to share the footage in order to raise awareness.

    Though Waffle House has stated that they're aware of the issue and that they're working with police on the matter, netizens have responded by calling on one another to stop eating at the restaurant.

    ​Wall's violent treatment comes weeks after 25-year-old Chikesia Clemons was arrested at a Waffle House in Saraland, Alabama in late April. Footage recorded by Clemons' friend shows several officers wrestling the restaurant-goer to the ground, exposing her breasts.

    Related:

    Official: US-Russian Project of WWII Monument in North Carolina Currently 'Dead’
    WATCH: North Carolina Mom Arrested After Video of Baby Smoking Goes Viral
    North Carolina Mall Shuts Down After 'Large Fight' Among 80-100 Teens Breaks Out
    Bodycam Video Shows North Carolina Cop Beat Suspect for Jaywalking
    Elizabeth City in North Carolina to Honour US-Soviet Cooperation During WWII
    Tags:
    Waffle House, cop, North Carolina
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Some Facts You May Have Missed About Jordan's Ancient City of Petra
    Some Facts You May Have Missed About Jordan's Ancient City of Petra
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse