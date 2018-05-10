Released Still Pics Show Pompeo Shaking Hands With North Korea's Kim Jong-un

The meeting between the US Secretary of State and North Korean leader in Pyongyang had not been made public and was a second visit of the US official to the Asian country.

The North Korean authorities on Thursday published still images of a meeting between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The photographs depict the two politicians shaking hands during Pompeo's visit on Wednesday. The Secretary of State's visit is his second to North Korea in 2018.

No public announcements had been made, when his Air Force jetliner took off Washington late on Monday en route to Pyongyang.

Earlier in the day, Trump said that Secretary of State Michael Pompeo had met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to discuss details of the upcoming summit between the two leaders.

READ MORE: US Officials Moving Forward to Convene Trump-Kim Summit in Singapore — Reports

During Pompeo's visit, Kim released three US citizens who were detained in North Korea and will arrive at Joint Andrews Base near Washington, DC early Thursday morning.

US officials have been instructed to begin implementing plans for convening the historic meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore, US media reported.