'I would Do It Again': McCain Proud of Decision to Give 'Trump Dossier' to FBI

Republican Senator John McCain says he has no regrets about his decision to alert the FBI about Donald Trump’s alleged tied to Russia.

In the upcoming book, titled “The Restless Wave: Good Times, Just Causes, Great Fights, and Other Appreciations," excerpts from which appeared in Wednesday’s issue of The Daily Beast website, John McCain confirmed that he had passed on a dossier with “sensitive” personal and financial information incriminating Donald Trump to former FBI Director James Comey.

“I agreed to receive a copy of what is now referred to as ‘the dossier.' I reviewed its contents. The allegations were disturbing, but I had no idea which if any were true. I could not independently verify any of it, and so I did what any American who cares about our nation’s security should have done,” John McCain wrote.

According to the Senator, after he read the documents, he placed them in his personal safe and arranged a meeting with Comey.

© AP Photo / Ralph Freso McCain Under Fire for His Personal Moves Against Trump and Palin

“I went to see him at his earliest convenience, handed him the dossier, and explained how it had come into my possession. I said I didn’t know what to make of it, and I trusted the FBI would examine it carefully and investigate its claims. With that, I thanked the director and left. The entire meeting had probably not lasted longer than ten minutes. I did what duty demanded I do,” McCain wrote.

The Senator from Arizona added that he "did what duty demanded I do" in passing on the documents.

“I discharged that obligation, and I would do it again. Anyone who doesn’t like it can go to hell,” McCain said.

“Trump Dossier”

In 2015, a group of Republican Party members critical of Trump, commissioned Fusion GPS, led by former Wall Street Journal correspondent Glenn Simpson, to prepare a dossier on the billionaire.

Former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele later joined in the effort.

READ MORE: US State Department Ex-Official Refuses to Testify in Congress on Trump Dossier

According to The New York Times, when Donald Trump emerged as a the most likely Republican presidential nominee, the Grand Old Party stopped financing Fusion GPS’s work only to see the Democrats jumping in to fill the void.

According to the “dossier,” Russian intelligence had allegedly obtained personal and financial information incriminating Donald Trump. Trump has repeatedly dismissed the “dossier” and similar media allegations as false and a “witch hunt.”