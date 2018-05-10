Trump Praises Gina Haspel for Doing 'Spectacular Job' at Senate Hearing

US President Donald Trump has defended Gina Haspel, his pick to run the CIA intelligence agency after she was grilled Wednesday by a Senate panel about her role in torture at a secret p

"Gina Haspel did a spectacular job today. There is nobody even close to run the CIA!" Trump tweeted following her confirmation hearing, after previously applauding her for being tough on terror.

Haspel, acting CIA director who will become its first female chief if confirmed, faced an intelligence committee at the Senate where the Republicans have a 51-49 majority.

Arizona Sen. John McCain said in a statement he opposed her nomination due to her "disturbing" role in overseeing the use of torture at a black site in Thailand.

"Her refusal to acknowledge torture’s immorality is disqualifying. I believe the Senate should exercise its duty of advice and consent and reject this nomination," he wrote.

During the hearing, Haspel promised that the so-called detention and interrogation program would not resume under her leadership. She has been accused of having allowed waterboarding when she managed the Thai site in 2002.