Register
02:47 GMT +310 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    World War II, 1941 - 1945. The Victory Banner over Reichstag, Berlin. May 1, 1945.

    Russian Envoy to US: True Memories of WWII Would Be Passed to Future Generations

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Grebnev
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    2018 Victory Day Celebrations (20)
    0 10

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia will do everything possible to pass truthful memories of World War II to the next generations despite attempts to twist history, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said during the celebratory event on the occasion of the Victory Day.

    "Regretfully, attempts to defile and twist the sacred memory of the role of the Soviet Union in World War II are becoming more and more frequent today. Facts are being turned into fakes for petty politics in order to downplay the heroic deed of a Soviet soldier and to equate torturers and their victims," Antonov said on Wednesday. "I can assure you: Our country has always been doing everything to pass the truthful and untwisted historical memory on to the future generations, and will continue to do so."

    Russia and other countries of the former Soviet Union and of the world celebrated Victory Day on May 9, marking the 73rd anniversary of signing the German Instrument of Surrender, which put an end to World War II in Europe.

    "Today is a special, emotionally overwhelming day… All post-war generations saved from the ‘brown plague’ are united in their endless pride for that glorious triumph and in their sorrow for the grievous losses by many nations during those darkest years," Antonov said. "For us the victory over Nazism will never become simple tales from history books. The Victory lives and pulsates in our hearts."

    Parade crew of Suvorov Military School on the military parade devoted to the 73rd anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945
    © Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
    'Western Politicians Have Invested Interest in Downplaying the Soviet Role in WWII' – History Prof.
    "The memory of the immortal triumph is sacred. 27 million lives of Russians and Ukrainians, Belarusians and Kazakhs, Uzbeks and Armenians, Georgians and Azerbaijanis, Moldovans and Kirghiz, people of the Baltic states, and other nations of the Soviet Union, were placed on the altar of Victory," the Ambassador added. "If it wasn’t for the courage, fortitude and love for their Motherland of our soldiers, partisans and homefront workers, the world would look totally different today."

    Antonov also stressed that Russia deeply values the contribution of its allies in the joint fight against Nazism.

    The celebratory event at the Russian embassy was attended by representatives of the various diplomatic missions. The guests were also treated to the traditional foods of the former Soviet nations including Armenia, Uzbekistan and Belarus.

    The event concluded with the Tanki (Tanks) movie showcasing. The movie tells the story of engineer Mikhail Koshkin who is developing a prototype of a new innovative tank T-34 on the brink of the war. To prove the uniqueness of the combat vehicle, Koshkin and his team go to Moscow on their own tanks.

    Topic:
    2018 Victory Day Celebrations (20)

    Related:

    Official: US-Russian Project of WWII Monument in North Carolina Currently 'Dead’
    'Western Politicians Have Interest in Downplaying the Soviet Role in WWII'–Prof.
    Immortal Regiment March to Commemorate WWII Participants Held Across Globe
    WATCH Putin Shields WWII Veteran From Security Officer After Moscow Parade
    German MP Calls for Fair Tribute to Soviet-Russian Victims of Nazis in WWII
    Tags:
    generations, epics, fakes, memory, history, World War II, Russian embassy in US, Anatoly Antonov, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stars From Heaven and Inferno Inmates: Whom Met Gala 2018 Brings to New York
    Stars From Heaven and Inferno Inmates: Whom Met Gala 2018 Brings to New York
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse