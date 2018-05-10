‘Get Your Guns’: Billboard Threatens Liberals Who Might ‘Try to Impeach Trump’

Southern Marylanders are expressing mixed reactions to a billboard erected in Calvert County warning liberals that they should carry firearms if they try to impeach US President Donald Trump.

"Hey liberals," the billboard says in huge letters, "Better get your guns if you try to impeach President Trump." Below, the message is attributed to "all of your deplorables in Calvert County."

"I hate that billboard," one woman who didn't want to be seen on camera told WJLA. "I think it's very threatening. I don't like it at all." Her young son finds it threatening, she added.

"I'm a Republican, but I think it's a little offensive," said Marylander Kelly Mazzella. "I think you can persuade people on the topics and not insult them."

The owner of the sign is reportedly not taking calls. The Calvert County Sheriff's Office has reportedly been overwhelmed with calls both against and in favor of the sign. According to WJLA, the sheriff has spoken with the owner of the billboard and he has agreed to change it when he returns to the area.

Not everybody was so upset about the sign. "I love the billboard," said local Michelle Rinker. "We're conservative and there's a lot of corruption that's happened in this country and I don't think it's threatening."

"If you attempt to take down a good president, there's gonna be a problem," she added.