22:09 GMT +309 May 2018
    Sex toys

    ‘We Invite You All to Cum': Las Vegas May Host World's Largest Orgy in June

    US
    Menage Life, a company promoting a "fully expressed sex life," will take a stab at breaking the world record for the biggest-ever orgy on June 2 from 5 pm to 7 pm local time in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    According to an announcement the company made in December 2017, the previous record of 500 people (250 couples) was set in Japan in 2007.

    "In 2018, we will blow that number out of the water," the company wrote. "We are anticipating 1000+ for this monumental event. This is Sin City after all."

    "We invite you all to cum… and help us make history!" the statement added.

    Taking over Sin City's Embassy Suites from May 30 to June 3, the five-day festival will also include workshops on bondage basics, sex toy demos, a bunny-themed pool party paying tribute to Playboy's Hugh Hefner and, of course, a giant orgy.

    Though Menage Life is promoting the festivities as a record-making event, official record keeper Guinesses World Record will not be in attendance to keep track of the sexcapades.

    "I can confirm this is not a record title that we recognize or monitor," a representative for Guinness told Las Vegas Weekly. "Therefore, there will not be a Guinness World Records Adjudicator on-site for this event."

    In response to the revelation, Menage Life informed the publication that the company would use waivers submitted by the participants prior to the event as a way to keep track of all those involved.

    For those interested in joining the fun, Menage Life is requiring all to submit a reservation form, purchase event tickets, arrive with a registered partner or group and bring a photo ID. Only then can you do the deed.

    "Everyone must have a partner and everyone is responsible for their partner(s). Everyone must show a photo ID and sign a waiver stating they have read and will follow our established consent policy (no means no, ask before you touch, etc)," the company outlined in their regulations. "Any violations result in immediate ejection for their entire group. We have security officers who are members of the lifestyle monitoring the play room the entire time."

    The company has stressed that orgy participants should not be concerned with being outed as the event is masquerade themed. In addition to providing masks, event-goers will be given "complimentary condoms, lube, hand towels, hand sanitizer + sexy swag."

    It should also be noted that participants are not required to "play" with anyone other than their designated partner unless "there is established mutual consent." Single men are not allowed at the event unless they are "respectful single gentlemen" attending the event with a group.

    Tags:
    sex, orgy, Nevada, Las Vegas, United States
