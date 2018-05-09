US Senate Intelligence Panel Plans to End Probe Into Russia Meddling in August

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Chairman of the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Richard Burr has announced that his committee is expected to finish its investigation into the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election in August.

"This gives staff the month of August in all likelihood to wrap up our investigation and for staff to work intensely while we're out of here and not getting in their hair," Burr told reporters late on Tuesday, as quoted by The Hill newspaper.

By that time, the committee plans to make a final assessment of whether or not there was any proof of collusion between the campaign team of US President Donald Trump and the Kremlin, the senator added, noting that the panel still had to interview numerous witnesses.

On Tuesday, the Senate Intelligence Committee issued a report accusing Russia of a "wide variety of intelligence-related activities targeting US voting process" in 2016, however, stressing that no votes were changed during the alleged efforts of Moscow. The committee added that what they regarded as meddling had not had an impact on the results of the election.

The committee's investigation is one of the US probes into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US election. Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations of meddling in the US democratic process, citing the lack of sufficient evidence.