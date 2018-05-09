CIA Chief Nominee May Pledge to Halt Re-Introduction of State Torture - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gina Haspel, potential new chief of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), is expected to tell the representatives of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday that she would not restart agency's harsh detention and interrogation program if approved for the post.

"I understand that what many people around the country want to know about are my views on CIA's former detention and interrogation program. I have views on this issue, and I want to be clear. Having served in that tumultuous time, I can offer you my personal commitment, clearly and without reservation, that under my leadership CIA will not restart such a detention and interrogation program," Haspel is expected to say, as quoted by the CBS News.

Later in the day, Haspel will deliver a speech partially released by the CIA to the representatives of the Senate Intelligence Committee during the confirmation hearing.

The US official is also expected to reassure the senators of her intention to cooperate with the committee.

The detention and interrogation program was implemented by the intelligence agency following the 9/11 attacks. Within the framework of this program the representatives of the CIA resorted to tortures called as "enhanced interrogation techniques."