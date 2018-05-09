John Bolton: Washington Hopes EU to Reimpose Anti-Tehran Sanctions

"Iran has demonstrated in so many ways it could not care less about the restrictions in this deal. What it wants are economic advantages that [US ex-President Barack] Obama and [US Ex-Foreign Secretary John] Kerry gave to them. So of course they will trying to keep those [advantages], but we'll see I think their real performance is gonna put them in the position, where our European friends are gonna come along and put sanctions back," Bolton said Tuesday as broadcast by Fox News.
The US official added that the JCPOA had not stopped the Iranian program aimed at creation of own nuclear weapons.
.@ambjohnbolton: "This deal didn't stop Iran's nuclear weapons program." @ingrahamangle pic.twitter.com/HjU9WwNt5k— Fox News (@FoxNews) 9 мая 2018 г.
On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced the decision to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which requires Tehran to maintain a peaceful nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief and was signed in 2015 by the United States, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union with Iran.
.@ambjohnbolton: "What @POTUS did by pulling out of the deal is get back to what the real objective should be: stopping this dangerous regime from threatening us and our friends around the world with nuclear weapons." @ingrahamangle pic.twitter.com/S2YWP2rzcG— Fox News (@FoxNews) 9 мая 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)