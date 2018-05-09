US Lawmakers Warn of Potential Conflict With Iran After Exit From Nuclear Deal

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal will increase the likelihood of a military confrontation with Tehran, Congressman Jim McGovern said in a press release.

"Trump’s decision to pull out of the Iran Deal by not extending waivers on Iran sanctions is one of the most reckless and dangerous things he’s done since taking office," McGovern said on Tuesday. "Walking away from the JCPOA will add to escalating tensions in the region and the threat of war or military confrontation with Iran becomes more likely."

The congressman added that by withdrawing from the deal, Trump demonstrated that his word and the credibility of the United States "cannot be trusted."

McGovern also mentioned that in the absence of any concrete evidence that Iran violated the JCPOA, the president’s decision to abandon the deal "isolates" the country from its international partners.

On Tuesday, Trump announced his decision to pull the United States out of the JCPOA — a deal Iran signed with the P5+1 and EU in 2015 which requires Tehran to maintain a peaceful nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

Exit From Iran Deal Likely to Destabilize Middle East

The withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action will increase the risk of the open conflict and further destabilize the Middle East, Congressman Adam Smith said in a press release.

"This decision will make us less safe by allowing Iran to quickly acquire a nuclear weapon, separating us from our allies, and fueling instability in the region," Smith said on Tuesday. "The JCPOA has so far been successful in preventing Iran from advancing toward the acquisition of nuclear weapons."

Smith added that while the agreement did not cover issues such as ballistic missiles or Iran’s support of terrorism, Trump has not offered any alternative that would do a better job at preventing a nuclear-armed Iran.

"Without question, this decision runs the risk of far greater conflict and in the short term, at a minimum, far greater destabilization of the Middle East," Smith said.