US Lawmakers Warn of Potential Conflict With Iran After Exit From Nuclear Deal

"Trump’s decision to pull out of the Iran Deal by not extending waivers on Iran sanctions is one of the most reckless and dangerous things he’s done since taking office," McGovern said on Tuesday. "Walking away from the JCPOA will add to escalating tensions in the region and the threat of war or military confrontation with Iran becomes more likely."
McGovern also mentioned that in the absence of any concrete evidence that Iran violated the JCPOA, the president’s decision to abandon the deal "isolates" the country from its international partners.
On Tuesday, Trump announced his decision to pull the United States out of the JCPOA — a deal Iran signed with the P5+1 and EU in 2015 which requires Tehran to maintain a peaceful nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.
Exit From Iran Deal Likely to Destabilize Middle East
The withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action will increase the risk of the open conflict and further destabilize the Middle East, Congressman Adam Smith said in a press release.
Smith added that while the agreement did not cover issues such as ballistic missiles or Iran’s support of terrorism, Trump has not offered any alternative that would do a better job at preventing a nuclear-armed Iran.
"Without question, this decision runs the risk of far greater conflict and in the short term, at a minimum, far greater destabilization of the Middle East," Smith said.
