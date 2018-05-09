Register
07:21 GMT +309 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An Iranian Army soldier stands guard on a military speed boat during the Velayat-90 navy exercises in the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran

    US Lawmakers Warn of Potential Conflict With Iran After Exit From Nuclear Deal

    © AFP 2018 / IIPA/ALI MOHAMMADI
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    US Withdraws From Iran Nuclear Deal (13)
    0 12

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal will increase the likelihood of a military confrontation with Tehran, Congressman Jim McGovern said in a press release.

    "Trump’s decision to pull out of the Iran Deal by not extending waivers on Iran sanctions is one of the most reckless and dangerous things he’s done since taking office," McGovern said on Tuesday. "Walking away from the JCPOA will add to escalating tensions in the region and the threat of war or military confrontation with Iran becomes more likely."

    President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama talk on the East front steps of the US Capitol after inauguration ceremonies on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    © AFP 2018 / Robyn BECK
    'Today's Announcement Is So Misguided': Obama Slams Trump's Iran Deal Decision
    The congressman added that by withdrawing from the deal, Trump demonstrated that his word and the credibility of the United States "cannot be trusted."

    McGovern also mentioned that in the absence of any concrete evidence that Iran violated the JCPOA, the president’s decision to abandon the deal "isolates" the country from its international partners.

    On Tuesday, Trump announced his decision to pull the United States out of the JCPOA — a deal Iran signed with the P5+1 and EU in 2015 which requires Tehran to maintain a peaceful nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

    Exit From Iran Deal Likely to Destabilize Middle East

    The withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action will increase the risk of the open conflict and further destabilize the Middle East, Congressman Adam Smith said in a press release.

    US Secretary of State John Kerry speaks during the release of the 2014 International Religious Freedom Report at the US State Department in Washington, DC, on October 14, 2015
    © AFP 2018 / SAUL LOEB
    John Kerry: Exit From Iran Deal Undermines Security, Isolates US From Europe
    "This decision will make us less safe by allowing Iran to quickly acquire a nuclear weapon, separating us from our allies, and fueling instability in the region," Smith said on Tuesday. "The JCPOA has so far been successful in preventing Iran from advancing toward the acquisition of nuclear weapons."

    Smith added that while the agreement did not cover issues such as ballistic missiles or Iran’s support of terrorism, Trump has not offered any alternative that would do a better job at preventing a nuclear-armed Iran.

    "Without question, this decision runs the risk of far greater conflict and in the short term, at a minimum, far greater destabilization of the Middle East," Smith said.

    Topic:
    US Withdraws From Iran Nuclear Deal (13)

    Related:

    US Exit From Iran Nuclear Deal Ignites Global Backlash
    UAE Energy Minister: OPEC to 'Rebalance Oil Market' After US Exit From Iran Deal
    Russian FM: Moscow Regrets US Decision to Withdraw From Iran Nuclear Deal
    Watchdog: Trump's Decision to Exit From Iran Deal May Provoke Nuclear Crisis
    US Withdrawing From Iran Nuke Deal Increases ‘Danger of War'
    Tags:
    risks, conflict, relations, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Jim McGovern, Adam Smith, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stars From Heaven and Inferno Inmates: Whom Met Gala 2018 Brings to New York
    Stars From Heaven and Inferno Inmates: Whom Met Gala 2018 Brings to New York
    Handout
    Handout
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse