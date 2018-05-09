US Lists Additional Demands for Iran Beyond Halting Nuclear Program

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has eight additional demands that Iran must meet on top of halting its nuclear weapons program such as ending the proliferation of ballistic missiles, among others, the White House said in a statement.

"President Trump is making clear that, in addition to never developing a nuclear weapon, the Iranian regime must… never have an ICBM [intercontinental ballistic missile], cease developing any nuclear-capable missiles, and stop proliferating ballistic missiles to others," the White House said on Tuesday.

Trump also called on Tehran to cease its support for terrorist groups such as Hezbollah and Hamas in addition to the Taliban and al-Qaeda.

The White House urged Iran to stop its declarations to destroy Israel and threats to freedom of navigation, especially in the Persian Gulf and Red Sea, as well as escalating the situation in Yemen.

According the statement, the US Administration also requires from Iran to end its cyber-attacks against Israel and other US allies, stop human rights abuses, and unjust detention of foreigners, including US citizens.

On Tuesday, Trump announced Washington’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal between international community and Iran, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The JCPOA — signed by Iran, the P5+1 and EU in 2015 — requires Tehran to maintain a peaceful nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.