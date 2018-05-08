Denver Mayor's Son Mouths Off During Traffic Stop (VIDEO)

Leaked bodycam footage taken by an officer with Colorado's Aurora Police Department shows Jordan Hancock, the son of Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, repeatedly verbally abusing an officer during a Friday traffic stop.

The roughly 22-second long video, which was later leaked to local station Denver 7, shows Hancock threatening the officer with unemployment after stating that his father is the mayor of the state capital. It's currently unclear who leaked the footage to the outlet.

"My dad's the mayor, you f**king f*ggot," Hancock told the officer. "Guess what, I'm about to get you fired, you f**king b*tch."

During Hancock's rant, the officer responded by saying, "well you're in Aurora."

Hancock was later cited for driving 65 mph in a 40 mph zone. According to local media reports, the ticket included the remark, "Attitude very poor — see video."

Appearing in court Monday, Hancock agreed to pay the $250 citation and explained that he'd been speeding because he was running late. When Denver 7 asked the 22-year-old Hancock about his behavior, he refused to respond.

Michael Hancock issued a statement on Tuesday via Twitter saying that he had addressed Jordan's behavior and that he's also apologized to the officer.

"While we don't support nor condone his inexcusable actions & words, we love our son dearly & will work w/him to turn a personal mistake into a valuable lesson for himself & the community," he added.

The Aurora Police Department released a statement Monday indicating that an investigation had been launched to find out how the video was released "without departmental authorization," adding that "any member who is found to have violated departmental policies and procedures will be held accountable."