WATCH: Lava Engulfs Hawaiian Roads

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted last week, and the rise in volcanic activity has prompted a dozen underground vents to open, sending lava spewing out. The eruption also released toxic gas that has made parts of the once-serene residential area on Hawaii’s Big island almost unrecognizable.

This video shows magma bubbling and spurting and traveling all across the area.

Earlier, on April 30, the floor of one of the craters atop Kilauea collapsed, sending a pool of lava underground and causing a round of small earthquakes.

READ MORE: Stop the World and Melt With You: Scientists Predict Dying Sun Will Devour Earth