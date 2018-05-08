Trump Administration Tells Congress US Withdrawing From Iran Deal - Aides

NBC News said earlier in the day that Donald Trump was expected to announce that he would allow sanctions against Tehran, which is the first step of withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

According to congressional aides, the Trump administration is telling members of Congress that the US will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.

Earlier in the day, a report published by The New York Times appeared, saying that Trump had told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that the US would leave the international nuclear agreement with Iran and reinstate all sanctions against the Middle Eastern country.

The report, however, was later refuted by Macron's office and a senior White House official, who said that Trump didn't tell his French counterpart "those things."

Trump has repeatedly criticized the Iran nuclear agreement as one of the worst deals in history.

© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster Majority of Americans Believe US Should Remain in Iran Nuclear Deal - Poll

The foreign ministers of Germany, the United Kingdom and France have issued a joint statement saying their countries will stay in the JCPOA even if the United States pulls out of it.

The JCPOA was signed by Iran with the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom and France — the five permanent members of the UN Security Council — plus Germany and the European Union in Vienna on July 14, 2015.