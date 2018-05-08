Attorney General of New York State Resigns After Physical Abuse Allegations

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Eric Schneiderman, the attorney general of the US state of New York, announced a decision to step down after he had been accused by a group of women of physical abuse.

On Monday, The New Yorker published an article saying the stories of four women, who accused Schneiderman, known for his activities aimed at advocating women's rights, of "nonconsensual physical violence." According to the media outlet, all the women have previously been in relationship with Schneiderman. Soon after the publication of the article, Andrew Cuomo, the governor of New York called on the attorney general to resign.

"In the last several hours, serious allegations, which I strongly contest, have been made against me. While these allegations are unrelated to my professional conduct or the operations of the office, they will effectively prevent me from leading the office’s work at this critical time. I therefore resign my office, effective at the close of business on May 8, 2018," Schneiderman said in a Monday statement published on his website.

In February, former attorney general filed a civil lawsuit against the Weinstein Company and producers Harvey and Robert Weinstein over multiple allegations of sexual harassment voiced by multiple women.