18:14 GMT +307 May 2018
    Konstantin Yaroshenko.

    Yaroshenko's Wife Claims Russian Pilot Fears for His Life in US Prison

    Konstantin Yaroshenko was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2011 on allegations of conspiring to import more than $100 million worth of cocaine into the United States. During one of his latest telephone talks, Yaroshenko was asking for help over fears not to get out of solitary confinement, his wife says.

    Convicted in the US, Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko fears that he won't get out of solitary confinement, where he has been placed for a month, as his wife Victoria told Sputnik.

    Yaroshenko has been transferred to solitary confinement about a week ago.

    According to his wife, the reason for this was a conflict between prisoners: "It seems like someone had hit him, and Constantine was isolated from the hooligans. But I don't understand why an innocent man is punished."

    During a telephone talk, Yaroshenko was asking for help.

    "He told me: 'I don't know if I can get out alive, I'm already feeling sick now. If I don't get any help in the very near future, I beg you, do something. I'm not sure that I will live this month to leave the isolation cell.' That's all he told me," she said.

    The prisoner has been suffering from a stomach disorder for a long time. He had been treated with antibiotics, but they didn't help.

    "He used to buy rice and drink a lot of water to avoid dehydration, and now he has a two-by-three cell with an iron bunk-bed, there is no water. He started feeling dizzy, his stomach aches," the prisoner's wife said.

    At the same time, she said, the guards bring him only coffee with milk and sandwiches, which he can't eat.

    Yaroshenko's wife has called on diplomats to help him.

    The case of Konstantin Yaroshenko

    Konstantin Yaroshenko was arrested in May 2010 in Liberia and then extradited to the US. In 2011, a US court sentenced him to 20 years in prison on charges of preparing a large drug seizure delivery into US territory. In April 2016, the Appeals Court of New York refused to review the verdict. The Russian refused to appeal to the Supreme Court.

    The defense and the convict himself have more than once declared inhuman treatment, discrimination and poor medical care. The pilot's state is constantly deteriorating.

    The Russian side called on Washington to improve Yaroshenko's imprisonment conditions or transfer him to serve his sentence in Russia.

    Tags:
    prison, Konstantin Yaroshenko, United States, Russia
