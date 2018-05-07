US House Intel Committee Preparing to Publish Russia-Linked Ads - Reports

The ads bought by St. Petersburg-based Internet Research Agency may be released within a week or later, depending on the negotiations between politicians and Facebook, the Wall Street Journal daily reported on Sunday, citing sources.
The members of the congressional panel and the internet giant are reportedly arguing on what information can be revealed about the users who liked the ads, commented on them or shared them.
Facebook said in January that it found only an "insignificant" overlap between content published by the Russia-based Internet Research Agency (IRA) and the campaign team of now US President Donald Trump prior to the US presidential election in 2016. Russian officials have repeatedly rejected the allegations of Moscow tampering with the US election as unfounded.
