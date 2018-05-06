Keeping it Local: Pentagon Bans Chinese Cell Phone Sales on Military Bases

On Wednesday, the US Defense Department announced that it would ban the sale of phones manufactured by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE on its military bases around the world over concerns that Beijing could hack into phones to obtain intelligence for the Chinese government.

"Huawei and ZTE devices may pose an unacceptable risk to Department's personnel, information and mission," said Pentagon spokesman Major Dave Eastburn, Defense One reported. "In light of this information, it was not prudent for the department's exchanges to continue selling them to DOD personnel."

Currently, military personnel are still allowed to buy Huawei or ZTE devices for personal use off base.

In February, intelligence officials raised concerns over Chinese espionage through the use of Huawei and ZTE devices. A month later, the US Federal Communications Commission released a proposal making it more difficult for US telephone and internet companies to purchase such devices.

"Huawei's products are sold in 170 countries worldwide and meet the highest standards of security, privacy and engineering in every country we operate globally including the US," Huawei said in a recent statement to Android Central.

"We remain committed to openness and transparency in everything we do and want to be clear that no government has ever asked us to compromise the security or integrity of any of our networks or devices," the statement added.