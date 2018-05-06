Judge Rules Against Mueller's Delay Request in Russia Probe Hearing - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich denied special counsel Robert Mueller’s request to postpone the hearing in a case of several Russian companies and citizens allegedly attempting to influence the 2016 US presidential election, local media reported.

The prosecutors on Friday asked to postpone the hearing for one of the firms implicated in the case, Concord Management and Consulting.

The judge did not explain why she rejected the request to delay an arraignment scheduled for May 9, Politico news outlet reported on Saturday.

Mueller's team said Friday that the lawyers for Concord had asked to disclose various information on the case. The defendants have used their right to legal discovery to demand details of electronic surveillance by US intelligence, identities of informants, and other information.

© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite Mueller Team Seeks to Delay First Hearing in Russia Meddling Case – Reports

In February, the US Justice Department indicted three Russian firms and 13 people on suspicion of attempt to meddle in the election campaign.

Mueller is heading the investigation into the alleged Russia's attempt to influence the outcome of the 2016 US presidential election. Similar probes are being carried out in the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Russian officials have repeatedly refuted the accusations and stressed that the allegations of Moscow's involvement remain unfounded.