Register
08:29 GMT +306 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington. (File)

    Judge Rules Against Mueller's Delay Request in Russia Probe Hearing - Reports

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    120

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich denied special counsel Robert Mueller’s request to postpone the hearing in a case of several Russian companies and citizens allegedly attempting to influence the 2016 US presidential election, local media reported.

    The prosecutors on Friday asked to postpone the hearing for one of the firms implicated in the case, Concord Management and Consulting.

    The judge did not explain why she rejected the request to delay an arraignment scheduled for May 9, Politico news outlet reported on Saturday.

    Mueller's team said Friday that the lawyers for Concord had asked to disclose various information on the case. The defendants have used their right to legal discovery to demand details of electronic surveillance by US intelligence, identities of informants, and other information.

    Robert Mueller
    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    Mueller Team Seeks to Delay First Hearing in Russia Meddling Case – Reports
    In February, the US Justice Department indicted three Russian firms and 13 people on suspicion of attempt to meddle in the election campaign.

    Mueller is heading the investigation into the alleged Russia's attempt to influence the outcome of the 2016 US presidential election. Similar probes are being carried out in the Senate and the House of Representatives.

    Russian officials have repeatedly refuted the accusations and stressed that the allegations of Moscow's involvement remain unfounded.

    Related:

    Leaks Show Mueller Probe is Fishing Expedition
    Judge Dismisses Manafort Civil Case Challenging Mueller's Authority
    US Senate Judiciary Committee Approves Bill to Protect Mueller
    US Voters Believe Mueller Likely to Find Trump Committed Crimes - Poll
    Trump: I'd Love to Speak to Mueller, as There Was No Collusion With Russia
    US Judge Says Mueller Prosecutes Manafort Only to Get to Trump - Reports
    Tags:
    investigation, Donald Trump, Robert Mueller, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stripping Down in the Arctic: 2018 'Khibiny-Bikini' Festival
    Stripping Down in the Arctic: 2018 'Khibiny-Bikini' Festival
    NBC What You’ve Done?!
    NBC What You’ve Done?!
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse