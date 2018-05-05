Russian Diplomats Visit US Prison Amid Yaroshenko's Wife Claiming He Disappeared

Prison employees came to the pilot's cell and took him, with all his belongings, to an unknown destination, Yaroshenko's wife claimed earlier. Yaroshenko's lawyer's attempts to contact his client had reportedly also failed.

Russian diplomats visited Konstantin Yaroshenko in a US prison amid reports of his alleged disappearance and confirmed that the Russia pilot feels fine.

The visit came after five days of attempts to contact the pilot amid Yaroshenko's wife claiming that her husband had allegedly been taken out of his cell on April 30 and never returned.

"I don't know where he is and what has happened to him," Viktoria Yaroshenko told the Russian newspaper Izvestiya earlier.

The woman assumed that her husband could have been transferred to solitary confinement without reason. His lawyer, Alexei Tarasov, revealed that all previous attempts to contact his client had failed.

"We were trying to establish contact with the prison administration and asked them to arrange a phone call from Yaroshenko, but so far it has been impossible. As far as I understand, he has some restrictions on the phone use," the lawyer said.

US authorities have yet to comment on the claims made by Yaroshenko's wife and lawyer; however, earlier the pilot had said that US prison officials may be trying to provoke him to break the rules in order to transfer him to solitary confinement so that he would have no contact with his family and the media.

The Russian pilot was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2011 on charges of conspiring to import cocaine into the United States. Yaroshenko was captured in Liberia in 2010 and handed over to the United States. In April 2016, the Appeals Court of New York refused to revise the pilot's sentence.