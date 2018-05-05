Kerry Met With Iran’s Zarif, EU Officials to Salvage Nuclear Pact – Reports

An unnamed official told the Boston Globe newspaper Kerry had at least two meetings with the top Iranian diplomat at the United Nations in the past two months.
The 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also dubbed as Iran Nuclear Deal, which removed some of the sanctions on Iran in return for Tehran limiting its nuclear activities, was reached by the so-called P5+1 group — Russia, the United States, China, France, the United Kingdom, Germany — and the European Union.
US President Donald Trump criticized the deal fiercely and repeatedly during his 2016 election campaign, saying the European Union needed to fix major flaws in it. He faces the May 12 deadline to waive sanctions on Iran under the agreement.
