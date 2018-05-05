Trump Plans to Meet With Trade Delegation to China on Saturday

"We will be meeting tomorrow to determine the results, but it is hard for China in that they have become very spoiled with U.S. trade wins!" he said on Twitter.
The United States was represented by Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow and White House economic aide Peter Navarro. The Chinese side was chaired by Vice Premier Liu He.
The White House described the talks as "frank." It said officials had focused on ways to rebalance US-Chinese economic ties after Washington accused Beijing of intellectual property theft and forcing US firms to transfer technology.
