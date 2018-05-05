Register
02:58 GMT +305 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Injection

    US Amish Midwives Charged with Illegally Practicing, Administering Medicine

    CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Two Amish midwives in Indiana who were charged with illegally practicing and administering medication to pregnant mothers and their children represented themselves in court on Friday and pleaded not guilty.

    During the court proceedings, 73-year-olds Sylvia Eicher and Lydiann Schwartz stated that the highest level of education they'd reached was 12th and sixth grade, respectively. They also claimed that they'd been offering their services under the guidance of at least two doctors.

    According to local station WANE, law enforcement in Indiana's Adams County were tipped off to Eicher and Schwartz in May 2017 after the parents of a deceased 14-day-old newborn told police they'd received prenatal care from Schwartz.

    Weapon
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Indiana Man Shoots, Kills Doctor For Not Prescribing Opioids to His Wife

    According to court documents, the mother told police that she'd been given an IV during the delivery to "speed up the process."

    Following up with Schwartz on the matter, police were informed that the patient had delivered the newborn, who ultimately died of a congenital heart disease, at Schwartz's home. The midwife told officers that the baby had "seemed normal" since she hadn't heard a "murmur or swishing" when listening to the baby's heart.

    Schwartz later revealed that three days after the delivery, the baby had returned to her home for a phenylketonuria test for "proper enzymes." The unlicensed Schwartz described the IV she'd used as a "veterinary pit."

    When asked if she was licensed to administer an IV, Schwartz indicated that she'd been taught by a doctor in Ohio how to use them.

    In the same month, police received a separate tip about a pregnant Amish woman taken to Adams Memorial Hospital, the same infirmary where the 14-day-old newborn was pronounced dead, suffering from high blood pressure and a severe headache. During her stay at the hospital, the pregnant women told her physician that she'd been injected twice by Eicher, who was identified as a "mother's helper."

    ‘Heil Trump’ Graffiti on Indy Church Last November Was a False Flag
    © YouTube/WTHR
    ‘Heil Trump’ Graffiti on Indiana Church in November Revealed to Be a False Flag

    Officers later contacted the mother at her home, who spilled the beans when they arrived, telling them that Eicher had given her shots on two previous occasions "for the baby's lungs."

    When Eicher was first contacted, she told officers that she "may have" given the injections, but because she sees "so many women… she didn't remember." Some time later she admitted to giving the woman "vet medicine" to "mature the lungs," WANE reported.

    During their search of Eicher's home, officers found a variety of medical supplies that included five sealed syringes.

    Despite the felony charges that both women are facing, WANE reported that the two had a "strong showing of support from the local Amish community."

    Both Schwartz and Eicher are currently out on bond.

    Related:

    Pet Raccoon Gets Taken to Indiana Fire Station For Smoking 'Too Much' Marijuana
    New Topping? Indiana Man Finds Mouse Droppings in Little Caesars Pizza (PHOTOS)
    Indiana Hotel Sued After Charging Couple $350 Over Negative Online Review
    "Indiana Joan": 95-Year-Old Aussie Tomb Raider Sparks Global Outrage
    Bikini-Clad 'Female Indiana Jones' Takes on Plastic Trash (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    Amish, midwives, Indiana
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: April 28 - May 4
    This Week in Pictures: April 28 - May 4
    NBC What You’ve Done?!
    NBC What You’ve Done?!
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok