Trump: I'd Love to Speak to Mueller - Reports

US President Donald Trump stated Friday that he wanted to make sure he would be treated fairly before speaking with Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

"I would love to go, I would love to speak, but I have to find that we're going to be treated fairly. I have to find that we're going to be treated fairly, because everybody sees it now and it's a pure witch hunt," Trump told reporters.

As the US president explained, his lawyers have been advising him against a meeting with Mueller.

Trump's comment referred to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating claims of alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US elections, and allegations concerning collusion between Moscow and Trump's campaign.

Responding to all of these accusations, Moscow has repeatedly denied interfering, calling the claims "absurd." As for the US president himself, he has repeatedly denied colluding with the Kremlin, calling Mueller's probe a "witch hunt."

The absence of collusion has also been established by the House Intelligence Committee's final report called "Report on Russian Active Measure", released a week ago. The committee, however, suggested that Moscow had allegedly attempted to sow division in the United States by carrying out cyberattacks and influencing social media users.

