Register
17:25 GMT +304 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington

    Trump, Officials Working on Curbing 'Malign Foreign Influence' in Elections - WH

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump met with senior members of his administration to discuss efforts to protect US election systems from foreign influence, the White House said in a press release on Friday.

    Trump met on Thursday with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, Chief of Staff General John Kelly, National Security Adviser Ambassador John Bolton, White House Counsel Don McGahn and FBI Director Christopher Wray "to discuss the Administration’s efforts to bolster the security of the Nation’s election systems, including enhanced protections against malign foreign influence," the release said.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
    © Sputnik / Irina Kalashnikova
    Trump's Positive Initiatives Toward Russia Canceled by US Establishment's Russophobia - Lavrov
    The Trump administration wants to ensure that the vote of every American is counted correctly, the release said. The senior administration officials briefed Trump on federal election-security efforts, including information sharing on best practices and security assessments, the release added.

    Previously, the United States has accused Russia of tampering in the 2016 presidential election, including by trying to hack election systems and influencing major social media. Russia, in its turn, has repeatedly denied meddling in the vote, calling the US accusations "absurd."

    READ MORE: Mueller's Questions Show Russiagate Probe ‘More Like a Fishing Expedition'

    Last month Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team questioned Russian oligarchs who travelled to the US in order to find possible ties to Trump, however, with no success. At the moment, the investigation has failed to find any evidence, that Donald Trump's campaign team colluded with the Kremlin to affect the outcome of the Presidential election. Trump has also denied any collusion between himself and Moscow, adding that the whole probe is a "witch hunt."

    Related:

    US House Report Accuses Russia of Election Meddling, Finds No Proof
    Lavrov: US Establishment's Russophobia Impedes Trump's Initiatives Toward Russia
    Mueller Warned of Subpoena Against Trump Over Alleged "Russian Case" - Reports
    No Trump-Russia Collusion: How Soros, Clinton Effort to Dethrone Donald Failed
    Tags:
    alleged Russian meddling, US election system, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), White House, John Bolton, Dan Coats, John Kelly, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The street leading to Michael’s Gate in Bratislava, Slovakia is a medieval city gate that has been preserved and it ranks among the oldest town buildings. At the top of the tower is a statue of the archangel Michael, slaying a dragon.
    A Walk to Remember: Most Fascinating Pedestrian Streets of Europe
    Buyer’s Remorse?
    Buyer’s Remorse?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse