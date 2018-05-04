Trump, Officials Working on Curbing 'Malign Foreign Influence' in Elections - WH

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump met with senior members of his administration to discuss efforts to protect US election systems from foreign influence, the White House said in a press release on Friday.

Trump met on Thursday with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, Chief of Staff General John Kelly, National Security Adviser Ambassador John Bolton, White House Counsel Don McGahn and FBI Director Christopher Wray "to discuss the Administration’s efforts to bolster the security of the Nation’s election systems, including enhanced protections against malign foreign influence," the release said.

The Trump administration wants to ensure that the vote of every American is counted correctly, the release said. The senior administration officials briefed Trump on federal election-security efforts, including information sharing on best practices and security assessments, the release added.

Previously, the United States has accused Russia of tampering in the 2016 presidential election, including by trying to hack election systems and influencing major social media. Russia, in its turn, has repeatedly denied meddling in the vote, calling the US accusations "absurd."

Last month Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team questioned Russian oligarchs who travelled to the US in order to find possible ties to Trump, however, with no success. At the moment, the investigation has failed to find any evidence, that Donald Trump's campaign team colluded with the Kremlin to affect the outcome of the Presidential election. Trump has also denied any collusion between himself and Moscow, adding that the whole probe is a "witch hunt."