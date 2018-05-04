Twitter Urges Users to Change Passwords After They Were Stored Unmasked

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Twitter said in a statement on Thursday that it has advised users to change the passwords to their accounts after a glitch in their system stored passwords unmasked in the company’s internal log.

"We recently found a bug that stored passwords unmasked in an internal log," Twitter said. "We fixed the bug and have no indication of a breach or misuse by anyone. As a precaution, consider changing your password on all services where you’ve used this password."

Recently, it has been reported that Twitter sold massive data access to Aleksandr Kogan, a man behind selling info of 87 million Facebook users to the infamous Cambridge Analytica firm.

In March, media reported that personal information of about 50 million Facebook users had been harvested by the Cambridge Analytica consultancy firm without their permission through an application.