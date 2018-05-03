Shots Fired at Tennessee Mall, Injuries Reported

The Tennessean, citing police scanners, is reporting that a suspect is in custody. It's unclear if law enforcement officials are searching for a second shooter. The Nashville Fire Department released information on Twitter confirming that one person has been transported to Skyline Hospital in critical condition.
Officers are currently in the process of evacuating the mall and blocking the mall's entry points. Local station WSMV has reported that ATF agents have arrived on the scene to investigate the incident.
Video footage of the scene outside has begun to emerge on social media.
The site of the Thursday shooting is close to the Waffle House that 29-year-old Travis Reinking opened fire on late last month.
