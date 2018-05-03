Russian Citizen Mikerin, Sentenced in US For Money Laundering, Freed From Jail

"We are able to confirm that Vadim Mikerin released from the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons on April 24, 2018, as shown on our inmate locator," the press office said.
Mikerin was convicted in the United States in December 2015 to four years in prison for attempting to make $2.1 million in illegal wire transfer payments while serving as the head of TENEX's US operations.
The former head of the structure affiliated with Rosatom pleaded guilty to conspiracy to launder illegally acquired funds.
