Russian Citizen Mikerin, Sentenced in US For Money Laundering, Freed From Jail

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian national and former TENAM Corp. President Vadim Mikerin, sentenced in the United States for money laundering in uranium deals, has been released from prison, the Federal Bureau of Prisons press office told Sputnik.

"We are able to confirm that Vadim Mikerin released from the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons on April 24, 2018, as shown on our inmate locator," the press office said.

Mikerin was convicted in the United States in December 2015 to four years in prison for attempting to make $2.1 million in illegal wire transfer payments while serving as the head of TENEX's US operations.

He distributed contracts for the processing of Russian weapons-grade uranium, which was supplied to the United States by the megaton to megawatt program (HEU-LEU) and used as raw material for US nuclear power plants.

The former head of the structure affiliated with Rosatom pleaded guilty to conspiracy to launder illegally acquired funds.