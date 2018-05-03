Federal Investigators Wiretapped Phone Lines of Trump's Lawyer Cohen - Reports

Two people with knowledge of the legal proceedings against Cohen told NBC News that the wiretap picked up at least one call between Cohen and the White House.
The report said the wiretap was in place before the raids on Cohen's office, hotel room and home last month.
READ MORE: Trump Says Special Counsel Should Never Been Appointed to Probe Russia Collusion
Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the US election, dismissing the allegations as "absurd." Trump has also denied colluding with the Kremlin and has repeatedly called Mueller's probe a "witch hunt."
