Trump Signs Executive Order to Advocate for Faith-Based Communities

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A new executive order establishes a White House Faith and Opportunity Initiative that will come up with new policies that recognizes the role of faith in society, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday in his remarks for the National Day of Prayer.

"The faith initiative will help design new policies that recognize the vital role of faith in our families, our communities and our great country," Trump said.

Trump said the executive order will ensure that faith-based organizations have equal access to government funding and an equal opportunity to exercise their beliefs.

Today, President Trump signed an Executive Order to ensure that the faith-based and community organizations that form the bedrock of our society have strong advocates in the White House and throughout the Federal Government. https://t.co/rkmel2uHUC — The White House (@WhiteHouse) 3 мая 2018 г.

​The White House said in a press release that all departments and agencies without a Center for Faith and Opportunity Initiatives will have to designate someone as a liaison to this new initiative.