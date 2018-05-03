Register
19:39 GMT +303 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Michael Cohen

    Trump Acknowledges Repaying His Lawyer 'Stormy Daniels' Money

    © AP Photo/ Richard Drew
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Daniels (Stephanie Clifford) claims she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006 and was paid to keep quiet as part of a nondisclosure agreement. Now she is locked in a legal battle to be freed from it, claiming that Trump himself never signed the documents.

    President Donald Trump has acknowledged that he compensated his personal lawyer for the money given to a porn star Stormy Daniels after previously claiming he didn't know about the payments at all. However, in a tweet, the president noted that he did so in order to "stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair," and the money paid to her right before elections "had nothing to do with the campaign."

    These tweets follow a statement of Trump's legal aide Rudy Giuliani, who told Fox News on Wednesday that Trump had reimbursed his attorney Michael Cohen the $130,000 paid to Daniels. Asked if the president was aware of the arrangement, Giuliani said, that Trump "didn't know about the specifics of it," adding, however, that he knew, that "Michael would take care of things like this like I take care of things like this for my clients." On Thursday, Giuliani added that Cohen may have considered $130,000 payment to be "cheap."

    This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on 60 Minutes.
    © AP Photo / 60 Minutes via AP
    Tweet Justice? Stormy Daniels Sues Trump for Defamation Over ‘Con Job’ Crack

    "They said it wasn't true," Giuliani said. "However, imagine if that came out on October 15, 2016, in the middle of the last debate with Hillary Clinton. Cohen didn't even ask. Cohen made it go away. He did his job."

    Cohen previously denied that the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Daniels, claiming that Trump had never reimbursed him for the payment, either directly or indirectly. Despite his claims, the member of Trump's legal team is facing a criminal investigation in New York, with FBI agents raiding his home and office last month, searching for records about the nondisclosure agreement.

    Earlier in April, Daniels released a sketch of a man who allegedly threatened her to stay silent on the issue in 2011.

    "A guy walked up on me and said to me, 'Leave Trump alone. Forget the story,'" Daniels told Anderson Cooper in an interview. "And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, 'That's a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mom.' And then he was gone."

    READ MORE: Trump Lawyer to Exercise Fifth Amendment Rights in Stormy Daniels Case

    Daniels is currently trying to break away from the nondisclosure agreement she signed prior to the 2016 election which has kept her from speaking on the alleged affair she had with Trump in 2006. For the White House, the very fact that a payment in course of 2016 campaign may have taken place could be problematic and raise serious legal pressure.

    Related:

    Tweet Justice? Stormy Daniels Sues Trump for Defamation Over ‘Con Job’ Crack
    US Judge Orders 90-Day Stay on Porn Star Stormy Daniels' Lawsuit Against Trump
    Trump Lawyer to Exercise Fifth Amendment Rights in Stormy Daniels Case
    Tags:
    Stormy Daniels, Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chivalry Isn’t Dead: Moscow’s St. George Medieval Tourney for Modern-Day Knights
    Chivalry Isn't Dead: Moscow's St. George Medieval Tourney for Modern-Day Knights
    Old News, Netanyahu
    Old News, Netanyahu
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse