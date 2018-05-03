Register
15:04 GMT +303 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Ecstasy pills, which contain MDMA as their main chemical

    Putting an E in PTSD? Ex-Soldiers Given Ecstasy Against Anxiety in US Drug Trial

    © AP Photo / Drug Enforcement Administration
    US
    Get short URL
    112

    An illegal drug commonly known in Britain as ecstasy could help cure post-traumatic stress disorder in ex-soldiers and front-line workers, according to a new study.

    Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is an anxiety disorder triggered by distressing events or frightening and stressful experiences. The trauma can be haunting and often re-lived through nightmares or flashbacks.

    But what if a Class A drug could help? Scientists in America have discovered a potential for using methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) to help veterans, police officers and firefighters who suffer with chronic PTSD.

    Anxiety affects 17 percent of veterans and a third of all police and fire officers, but many of them don't respond to treatments such as psychotherapy and antidepressants.

    Researchers randomly selected service personnel who had PTSD for more than six months, split them up into three groups and gave them 30, 75 or 125 milligrams of MDMA respectively, plus psychotherapy.

    Veterans who received the full dose of MDMA showed signs of their anxiety disorder significantly decreasing. The researchers concluded that "active doses (75 mg and 125 mg) of MDMA with adjunctive psychotherapy in a controlled setting were effective and well tolerated in reducing PTSD symptoms in veterans and first responders" the academic paper states, the findings published in medical journal Lancet Psychiatry.

    In Britain, MDMA or ecstasy remains illegal, anyone caught in possession of it could face up to seven years in jail — dealing MDMA carries a life prison sentence

    Related:

    A Spore No More: Magic Mushroom Use Reveals Effective Clinical PTSD Treatment
    High Rate of PTSD and Suicide Attempts Among Grenfell Tower Survivors in London
    FDA Approves Trials to Test Ecstasy as PTSD Treatment
    Tags:
    clinical trial, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), PTSD, ecstasy, drugs, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chivalry Isn’t Dead: Moscow’s St. George Medieval Tourney for Modern-Day Knights
    Chivalry Isn't Dead: Moscow's St. George Medieval Tourney for Modern-Day Knights
    Old News, Netanyahu
    Old News, Netanyahu
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse