Several Reported Injured After Explosion in US State of Connecticut

At least four police officers have been injured after a barn exploded in North Haven, Connecticut, US, local media reported.

The police in North Haven were responding to a domestic violence report where a man barricaded himself and took his wife and family hostage, according North Haven First Selectman Michael Freda, quoted by the local media.

​During the investigation, an explosion occurred in a barn behind the house, reportedly injuring four to six police officers. The injuries were not life-threatening, Freda explained.

One of the reporters managed to film two handcuffed people taken away by the police, however, there's no information if they were connected to the explosion.

​State police SWAT teams as well as FBI and AFT agents responded to the scene. The police also closed the streets and advised to avoid the area.