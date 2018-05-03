Register
    US military guards walk within Camp Delta military-run prison, at the Guantanamo Bay US Naval Base, Cuba.

    Pentagon Sends Guantanamo Detainee to Saudi Arabia

    US
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has moved a detainee from the Guantanamo Bay detention facility to Saudi Arabia, the US Department of Defense said in a press release on Wednesday, marking the first time such a transfer has been carried out under President Donald Trump.

    "The Department of Defense announced today the transfer of Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed Haza al Darbi from the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay to the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the release said.

    Darbi has been sentenced to 13 years in prison on terrorism-related charges. In February 2014, he plead guilty before a military commission and gave up his right to appeal, the release said.

    This photo reviewed by the US military and made during an escorted visit shows a US naval medic explaining the feeding chair procedures at the detention facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, April 9, 2014.
    UN Warnings Over Human Rights Violations at Gitmo Remain Disregarded - Analysts
    The transfer has been made in coordination with the Saudi government to verify all procedure standards and humane treatment are being followed carefully, according to the release.

    Trump said shortly before his inauguration in January 2017 there should be no further releases of detainees from the Guantanamo Bay facility. The US president characterized the remaining detainees there as being extremely dangerous and prevented from returning to the battlefield.

    Of the 714 detainees released from the detention center at Guantanamo Bay, 532 were freed by President George W. Bush and the remainder by President Barack Obama, who tried but ultimately failed to close the detention facility.

