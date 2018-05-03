Pentagon Sends Guantanamo Detainee to Saudi Arabia

"The Department of Defense announced today the transfer of Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed Haza al Darbi from the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay to the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the release said.
Darbi has been sentenced to 13 years in prison on terrorism-related charges. In February 2014, he plead guilty before a military commission and gave up his right to appeal, the release said.
Trump said shortly before his inauguration in January 2017 there should be no further releases of detainees from the Guantanamo Bay facility. The US president characterized the remaining detainees there as being extremely dangerous and prevented from returning to the battlefield.
Of the 714 detainees released from the detention center at Guantanamo Bay, 532 were freed by President George W. Bush and the remainder by President Barack Obama, who tried but ultimately failed to close the detention facility.
