Southwest Jet Makes Emergency Landing Due to Cracked Window (PHOTOS)

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Southwest Airlines in a statement said one of its aircraft flying 76 people from Chicago’s Midway Airport to Newark, New Jersey had to make an emergency landing in Cleveland to review damage to a window pane.

"The Crew of Southwest Flight 957… made the decision to divert the plane to Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport for maintenance review of one of the multiple layers of a window pane," the statement said.

WGN News in Chicago posted pictures from a passenger posted a phone of a cracked window. The report said the window appeared to be blown out but no one is injured.

— Kayla McCain (@True_Kaylaisms) 2 мая 2018 г.

​READ MORE: Southwest Airlines Plane Engine Explodes in Philadelphia, Passengers Injured

The aircraft has been taken out of service and Southwest employees are working to transfer the 76 customers to a new aircraft to Newark.

Last month one person was killed after a Southwest jet made an emergency landing following an engine failure.