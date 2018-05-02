Southwest Jet Makes Emergency Landing Due to Cracked Window (PHOTOS)

"The Crew of Southwest Flight 957… made the decision to divert the plane to Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport for maintenance review of one of the multiple layers of a window pane," the statement said.
WGN News in Chicago posted pictures from a passenger posted a phone of a cracked window. The report said the window appeared to be blown out but no one is injured.
The plane that took the #diverted #southwest passengers to #Newark looks like it was supposed to take passengers from #CLE to Chicago this morning. That flight has been delayed. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/J39GyLsSKK— Andrew Horansky (@WKYCAndrewH) 2 мая 2018 г.
— Kayla McCain (@True_Kaylaisms) 2 мая 2018 г.
READ MORE: Southwest Airlines Plane Engine Explodes in Philadelphia, Passengers Injured
The aircraft has been taken out of service and Southwest employees are working to transfer the 76 customers to a new aircraft to Newark.
Last month one person was killed after a Southwest jet made an emergency landing following an engine failure.
All comments
Show new comments (0)