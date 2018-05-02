Trump Lawyer Ty Cobb to Retire at End of Month - White House

Donald Trump’s lawyer Ty Cobb will retire at the end of May, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders announced in a statement on Wednesday.

"For several weeks Ty Cobb has been discussing his retirement and last week he let Chief of Staff Kelly know he would retire at the end of this month," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement to the press on Wednesday.

Cobb has been the point person for the President Donald Trump's White House regarding special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation on alledged "Russian collusion".

He didn't personally represent Trump, however, he was coordinating all the dealings with Mueller. The White House lawyer's retirement is announced, as the president's personal legal team has been negotiating the terms of a possible talks between President Trump and Mueller's team.

Mueller is investigating allegations that Moscow meddled in the 2016 US presidential election and claims that Russia colluded with Donald Trump's campaign team to affect the outcome of the vote. Russia has repeatedly denied allegations that it interfered in the US election, stating that such accusations are "absurd." Trump has also dismissed accusations of collusion, calling Mueller's probe a "witch hunt."