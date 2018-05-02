US Committed to Dismantling N Korean Nuclear Program Without Delay - Pompeo

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says that efforts to denuclearize Pyongyang are still in the "beginning stages" and the outcome is still "unknown".

"We are committed to the permanent, verifiable, irreversible dismantling of North Korea's weapons of mass destruction program and to do so without delay," Pompeo claimed at his swearing-in ceremony in Washington.

"Right now, we have an unprecedented opportunity to change the course of history on the Korean Peninsula. I underscored the word opportunity, we are in the beginning stages of the work, and the outcome is certainly yet unknown," Pompeo said. "But one thing is certain. This Administration will not repeat the mistakes of the past. Our eyes are wide open; it's time to solve this once and for all. A bad deal is not an option… We are committed to the permanent verifiable irreversible dismantling of North Korea's weapons of mass destruction program and to do so without delay," — said newly appointed State Secretary.

