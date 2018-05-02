Majority of Americans Believe Trump Rarely Tells Truth - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - More than 60 percent of Americans think President Donald Trump is frequently dishonest, a newly released poll by NBC News/SurveyMonkey showed on Wednesday.

"A majority of Americans overall — 61 percent — think Trump regularly has trouble telling the truth," the poll revealed.

The poll found that Americans are divided about Trump's honesty along party lines, with 76 percent of Republicans saying Trump makes credible statements and 22 percent of respondents concluding that he only tells the truth sometimes. An overwhelming majority of Democrats, 94 percent, do not believe Trump at all, the poll showed.

Despite the president's lagging credibility, the survey showed that Trump's job approval rating is at 45 percent, the highest level recorded since January.

The poll was conducted from April 20 to April 27 and has a margin of error of 1.2 percent.