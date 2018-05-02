Register
03:34 GMT +302 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks to the media during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington

    Iran Nuclear Capability Was More Advanced Than Tehran Admitted, White House Says

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Iran's nuclear capabilities were more advanced than Tehran admitted when it inked the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with the international community, White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said on Tuesday.

    "The problem is that the deal was made on a completely false pretense. Iran lied on the front end, they were dishonest actors and so the deal that was made was made on things that were not accurate," Sanders said at a White House press briefing. "We have a big problem with that. Particularly the fact that Iran's nuclear capabilities were far more advanced and far further along than they ever indicated."

    The spokesperson was responding to a reporter's question about a typo in a statement on Iran that the White House issued on Monday. The White House initially issued a statement that said, "Iran has a robust, clandestine nuclear weapons program," but later corrected it to read, "Iran had a robust, clandestine nuclear weapons program."

    Official residence of the U.S. President, the White House in Washington D.C.
    © Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
    White House Admits Error in Statement on Iran Nuclear Weapons Program - Reports
    Sanders said the typo was immediately noticed and corrected, but argued that the bigger mistake occurred when former President Barack Obama entered into the nuclear deal with Iran.

    She warned that once the deal expires, Iran would be able to make a nuclear weapon much quicker than previously believed.

    On July 14, 2015, the European Union and the P5+1 group of countries — Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, the United States and Germany — signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — also known as the Nuclear Deal — with Tehran. The accord stipulated a gradual lifting of sanctions against Iran in exchange for Tehran curbing its nuclear program.

    The International Atomic Energy Association has verified that Iran is upholding its commitments under the accord.

    Related:

    Netanyahu Seeks to Prod Trump to Withdraw From Iran Nuclear Deal – Reports
    Israel Eyeing 'Regime Change' in Iran, Analyst Says
    Netanyahu's Charges Against Iran Not New, Dealt With by IAEA - Iranian Minister
    Saudi Arabia 'May Hope Israel Will Do the Job for Them and Fight Iran' – Analyst
    'Only Russia Can Speak With Trust of Both Iran, Israel' – Ex-Security Aide
    Iran Vows 'Surprising' Response to Israel Amid Nuclear Deal Tensions
    Tags:
    nuclear weapons, White House, Sarah Sanders, United States, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse