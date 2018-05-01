Register
00:09 GMT +302 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    NASA Orion capsule on top of a Delta IV rocket lifts off on its first unmanned orbital test flight from Complex 37 B at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Friday, Dec. 5, 2014 at Cape Canaveral, Fla

    NASA Faces Cost Overruns, Launch Delays in 9 Major Projects

    © AP Photo / Marta Lavandier
    US
    Get short URL
    110

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US space agency NASA is facing increased costs and delays in its portfolio of major projects, including the Orion crew capsule, Space Launch System rocket and James Webb space telescope, according to a report by the General Accountability Office on Tuesday.

    "The deterioration in portfolio performance was the result of nine [out] of the 17 projects in development experiencing cost or schedule growth," a press release summarizing the report stated.

    NASA expects cost growth for the Orion crew capsule, which is being built to carry astronauts to Mars, but does not have a current cost estimate, the release said.

    A NASA security helicopter flies by the NASA logo on the Vehicle Assembly Building
    © AP Photo / Paul Kizzle
    NASA Continues to Discuss Cooperation on Lunar Orbital Platform with Other Countries
    The Space Launch System, a giant rocket being built to carry the Orion into deep space, has been subject of aggressive schedules with insufficient funding and allowances for delays, the release noted.

    In addition, the James Webb space telescope is encountering delays because the integration of various spacecraft elements taking is longer than expected, the release said.

    The average launch delay for the entire NASA portfolio of major projects was 12 months, the highest delay GAO has reported in its ten years of assessing major NASA projects, the release concluded.

    Related:

    US, Russia Likely to Go to Mars Together, Former NASA Astronaut Says
    NASA to Launch a 'Planet Hunter' in a Bid to Scan Their Atmosphere
    NASA Rockets Human Sperm on Space Round Trip to Answer Life-or-Death Question
    Lunar Tour: NASA Presents New 4K Exploration of Earth’s Moon (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    delay, NASA, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse