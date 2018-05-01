Trump to Announce Date, Location of Meeting With Kim in 'Couple of Days'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said that he expects the White House to announce the date and location of his upcoming summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the coming days.

"I think the location and date will be announced over the next couple of days," Trump told reporters.

On Monday, Trump said several sites were still under consideration for the meeting, including Singapore and the demilitarized zone (DMZ) on the border between North Korea and South Korea.

Delegation heading to China to begin talks on the Massive Trade Deficit that has been created with our Country. Very much like North Korea, this should have been fixed years ago, not now. Same with other countries and NAFTA…but it will all get done. Great Potential for USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 1 мая 2018 г.

During a rally in the US state of Michigan on Saturday, Trump said his meeting with Kim could happen in the next three or four weeks.

Earlier, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in held a historic summit in the "truce village" of Panmunjom. The two officials signed a joint declaration, agreeing to take measures to support international efforts aimed at denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and proceed with reunion programs for the separated Korean families. The same day, US President Donald Trump said that he would hold a meeting with the North Korean leader in "the coming weeks."