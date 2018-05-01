White House Admits Error in Statement on Iran Nuclear Weapons Program - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US national security spokesman blamed a "clerical error" for a mistake in a White House statement that falsely claimed Iran currently has a nuclear weapons program, media reported on Tuesday.

"The original White House statement included a clerical error, which we quickly detected and fixed," a national security council spokesman told CNN. "To be clear, the United States has long known that Iran had a robust, clandestine nuclear weapons program."

The White House issued a statement on Monday saying that "Iran has a robust, clandestine nuclear weapons program."

Quite a correction from the White House in this statement on Iran. "Has" is changed to "had." (The first is the statement that was emailed out, the second is what's on https://t.co/oXJn11JL9C.) pic.twitter.com/QMRnTmWqcp — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 1, 2018

​Hours later, the White House put a corrected statement online that said, "Iran had a robust, clandestine nuclear weapons program."

The initial White House statement contradicted the assessment of the International Atomic Energy Agency, which has concluded that Iran had abandoned clandestine efforts to develop a nuclear explosive device by 2009.