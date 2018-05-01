Authorities Give ‘All Clear’ Signal on Suspicious Package Alert at EPA - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US authorities are investigating a suspicious package inside the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) headquarters in Washington, DC, media reported.

The second floor of the EPA building is on lockdown as authorities investigate a suspicious package, hazmat teams were on the way, NBC News reported, citing officials.

NEW: “Suspicious package” being investigated at EPA headquarters, official says; second floor is on lockdown and a hazmat team is on the way. — NBC News (@NBCNews) 1 мая 2018 г.

The Federal Protective Service responded to the situation and cleared the room where the suspicious package was located, NBC News reported citing an EPA official.

EPA employees were sent an "all clear" message after the authorities investigated the incident, the report said citing the official.

UPDATE: Federal Protective Service responded and cleared the room, EPA official says; "all clear" message sent to employees. — NBC News (@NBCNews) 1 мая 2018 г.

​READ MORE: US Environmental Agency Chief Bans Use of Confidential Scientific Studies

Meanwhile, the Agency has announced the departure of two top aides amid ethics investigations.

Albert "Kell" Kelly, who led the agency's Superfund program that helps clean up hazardous sites has resigned along with Pasquale "Nino" Perrotta, the head of Pruitt's security detail.

Earlier, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) administrator Scott Pruitt proposed a rule outlining new standards that dictate which scientific studies can be used when writing agency regulations.