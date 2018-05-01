'Russiagate' Media Leak Reveals What Special Counsel Mueller Wants to Ask Trump

A list of questions, which Special Counsel Robert Mueller wants to ask US President Donald Trump as part of an ongoing probe into alleged election meddling, recently got leaked to the media, offering an insight into the inner workings of the investigation.

Robert Mueller wants to ask US President Donald Trump "at least four dozen questions" about a number of subjects regarding alleged ties with Russia and the suspected obstruction of justice, The New York Times reports, citing a list of questions that it managed to obtain.

© REUTERS / Brian Snyder Judge Dismisses Manafort Civil Case Challenging Mueller's Authority

According to the NYT, the questions are primarily related to Trump’s relations with former FBI Director James Comey and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, as well as to a 2016 meeting between Trump campaign officials and Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.

"What knowledge did you have of any outreach by your campaign, including by Paul Manafort, to Russia about potential assistance to the campaign?" one of the questions read.

There were also queries related to Trump’s business activities, his contacts with his lawyer Michael Cohen and his adviser Roger Stone Jr., and to the activities of his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

President Donald Trump, however, took a dim view of this media leak, calling it "disgraceful" and declaring that the entire "investigation begun with illegally leaked classified information."

So disgraceful that the questions concerning the Russian Witch Hunt were “leaked” to the media. No questions on Collusion. Oh, I see…you have a made up, phony crime, Collusion, that never existed, and an investigation begun with illegally leaked classified information. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 1 мая 2018 г.

​Earlier the president also tweeted that "there should never have been a Special Counsel appointed" in the first place as a yearlong inquiry by the House Intelligence Committee found no proof of alleged collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

House Intelligence Committee rules that there was NO COLLUSION between the Trump Campaign and Russia. As I have been saying all along, it is all a big Hoax by the Democrats based on payments and lies. There should never have been a Special Counsel appointed. Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 28 апреля 2018 г.

​Special Counsel Robert Mueller is leading a probe into claims of alleged Russia interference in the 2016 US presidential election and claims that Moscow colluded with President Donald Trump's campaign team to affect the outcome of the vote.

Russia has repeatedly denied allegations that it meddled in the US election, calling the accusations "absurd." Trump has also repeatedly dismissed accusations of collusion, calling Mueller's probe a "witch hunt."