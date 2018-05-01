Register
00:54 GMT +301 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian Consulate General in Seattle

    US Authorities Remove Flag From Russian Consul General Residence in Seattle

    © Sputnik /
    US
    Get short URL
    0 26

    US authorities have removed Russian flag from the previously seized residence of Russian Consul General in Seattle, Russian Embassy reported.

    Russian Embassy to the United States noted that the removal of Russian flag from the residence of Russian Consul General in Seattle constitutes serious violation of norms of international law.

    ​The Embassy announced that Moscow demands that US authorities return the removed flag back to flagstaff.

    Earlier, a Sputnik correspondent reported that US authorities were combing through the premises of the Russian Consul General residence. The Russian flag continued to fly over the building back then. The incident happened following another move by US authorities, when the US officials came to the closed residence, broke all the locks, opened the gates and entered the building.

    Russian Consulate General in Seattle
    © Sputnik /
    US Authorities Combing Through Seized Residence of Russian Consul General in Seattle
    US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said back then that the move was not intrusion but a legal action in response to "Russia’s continuing, outrageous behavior." Russian Foreign Ministry immediately responded by saying that Washington grossly violated international legal norms at the residence and called the actions surrounding the seizure of the property "outrageous and unprecedented."

    On March 26, Donald Trump ordered the expulsion of dozens of Russian diplomats and the closure of the Russian Consulate in Seattle over claims that Moscow played a role in the poisoning of an ex-spy in Salisbury, allegations which Russia has repeatedly refuted pointing at the lack of any evidence provided.

    Related:

    Russian Diplomats Leave Seattle After Closure of Consulate General, Residence
    Russian Consulate General in Seattle Closed, State Department Notified
    Russian Consulate in Seattle Closes on US Order
    Non-Existent Seattle Hockey Teams Sells Out Tickets in Minutes
    OPCW Finds No Chemical Weapons at Syrian Facilities Bombed by US - Russian MoD
    Venezuela Seeks Russian, Chinese Aid Over US Sanctions on Trade Deals
    Tags:
    flag, Seattle, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Uruguayan Clockkeeper of Montevideo's Cathedral
    Disappearing Jobs From Around the Globe
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse