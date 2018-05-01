US Authorities Remove Flag From Russian Consul General Residence in Seattle

US authorities have removed Russian flag from the previously seized residence of Russian Consul General in Seattle, Russian Embassy reported.

Russian Embassy to the United States noted that the removal of Russian flag from the residence of Russian Consul General in Seattle constitutes serious violation of norms of international law.

#КОММЕНТАРИЙ_ПОСОЛЬСТВА

Cегодня под покровом ночи со здания резиденции Генерального консула России в Сиэтле американскими властями был снят государственный флаг Российской Федерации.https://t.co/XMLxG8CvXI pic.twitter.com/jqzVWzVced — Russia in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) 30 апреля 2018 г.

​The Embassy announced that Moscow demands that US authorities return the removed flag back to flagstaff.

Earlier, a Sputnik correspondent reported that US authorities were combing through the premises of the Russian Consul General residence. The Russian flag continued to fly over the building back then. The incident happened following another move by US authorities, when the US officials came to the closed residence, broke all the locks, opened the gates and entered the building.

© Sputnik / US Authorities Combing Through Seized Residence of Russian Consul General in Seattle

US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said back then that the move was not intrusion but a legal action in response to "Russia’s continuing, outrageous behavior." Russian Foreign Ministry immediately responded by saying that Washington grossly violated international legal norms at the residence and called the actions surrounding the seizure of the property "outrageous and unprecedented."

On March 26, Donald Trump ordered the expulsion of dozens of Russian diplomats and the closure of the Russian Consulate in Seattle over claims that Moscow played a role in the poisoning of an ex-spy in Salisbury, allegations which Russia has repeatedly refuted pointing at the lack of any evidence provided.