Trump Says Looking at Singapore, DMZ for Meeting With North Korea’s Kim

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Monday during a joint press conference that there are various sites still in consideration for his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, including Singapore and the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), but that he likes the look of being on the North-South Korean border.

"We’re looking at various countries including Singapore and we are also talking about the possibility of the DMZ," Trump said. "There’s something that I like about it because you’re there. You’re actually there. Where if things work out, there’s a great celebration to be had on the site, not in a third party country."

Earlier on Monday, Trump floated the idea of meeting with the North Korean leader in the DMZ in a Twitter message.

Numerous countries are being considered for the MEETING, but would Peace House/Freedom House, on the Border of North & South Korea, be a more Representative, Important and Lasting site than a third party country? Just asking! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2018

During a rally in the US state of Michigan on Saturday, Trump said his meeting with Kim could happen in the next three or four weeks.

On Friday, Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in held a historic summit in the "truce village" of Panmunjom. The two officials signed a joint declaration, agreeing to take measures to support international efforts aimed at denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and proceed with reunion programs for the separated Korean families. The same day, US President Donald Trump said that he would hold a meeting with the North Korean leader in "the coming weeks."