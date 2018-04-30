Register
19:47 GMT +330 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America walk towards the United States border and customs facility, where they are expected to apply for asylum, in Tijuana, Mexico April 29, 2018

    Caravan of Migrants Reach US Border, Temporarily Rejected by Patrol

    © REUTERS / Edgard Garrido
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    US border inspectors said on Sunday that a crossing facility did not have enough capacity for over a hundred asylum seekers flocking from Central American countries, prompting them to camp out right outside the checkpoint.

    The so-called refugee caravan travelled roughly 3,200 kilometers to reach the Mexico-US border. There, they were told to wait temporarily in Mexico. "We have reached capacity at the San Ysidro port of entry," US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) Commissioner Kevin McAleenan stated.

    The organizers of the caravan appeared to be baffled by the comment, since the border control had reportedly been well aware of the arriving batch of refugees.

    "We can build a base in Iraq in under a week. We can't process 200 refugees. I don't believe it," Nicole Ramos, a lawyer who provides legal assistance to caravan members, told a news conference.

    The refugees say they are trying to escape deadly gang violence in their home countries, such as Honduras and El Salvador, and seek to enter the US legally by taking a 15-minute walk over the pedestrian bridge at the busy San Ysidro border.

    It was not immediately clear whether the group would ultimately be allowed to cross the US border or not, leading the asylum seekers to set up a camp outside the checkpoint.

    Trump in Strict Opposition to Caravan

    The US president has repeatedly denounced the refugee caravan since it set off from near the Guatemala border on March 25, most recently during an evening rally in Michigan on Saturday. He cited it as proof that the country’s migration laws are too lax.

    "Are you watching that mess that's going on right now with the caravan coming up?" he asked the crowd.

    Earlier this month, Trump called for more security staffers to be deployed by the National Guard in Arizona, New Mexico and California to guard the border. He reiterated that the country’s borders were too porous or there were no borders whatsoever, stressing that the US will definitely complete the wall in the area neighboring Mexico.

    "We have already started," he said.

    Related:

    Drop in Venezuela’s Oil Production Beneficial for Mexico - Pemex CEO
    'Mexico Suffering Consequences of US Trade Policies' – Analyst
    EU, UN Use Syrian Refugees for Manipulations – Political Scientist
    German Court to Decide on Medical Age Tests for Refugees Claiming to Be Underage
    Tags:
    Refugees, asylum seekers, wall, border, Central America, Mexico, United States, El Salvador, Honduras
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Uruguayan Clockkeeper of Montevideo's Cathedral
    Disappearing Jobs From Around the Globe
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse